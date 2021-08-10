Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCTY opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The9 has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

