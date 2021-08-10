Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

