Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Blend Labs stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.