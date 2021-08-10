Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.
Blend Labs stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.