ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $277.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.33. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

