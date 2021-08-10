Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,625 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

