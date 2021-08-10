Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

CDEV opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 529,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

