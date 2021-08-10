Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 200 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

