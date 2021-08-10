Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

