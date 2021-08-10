Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 20,733 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

