AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

