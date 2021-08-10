Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $269,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

