13,249 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after buying an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

