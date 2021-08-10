Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 87,137 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $274,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $8,729,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $211.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.31. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.