Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 479,863 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.87% of Varonis Systems worth $236,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

