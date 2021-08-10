Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $222,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $765.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $777.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.