Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 76,223 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

