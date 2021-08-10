NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

