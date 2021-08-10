Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.