Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

