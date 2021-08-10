13,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

