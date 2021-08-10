New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

