DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

