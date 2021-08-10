Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wizz Air stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

