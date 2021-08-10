First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.