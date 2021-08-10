Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,922,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,655,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.32 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is 26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

