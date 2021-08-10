New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,600 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,500 shares of company stock worth $9,169,694. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

