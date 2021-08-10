Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $470.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $326.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.73.

CVNA opened at $356.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.74. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.56 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,583,280 shares of company stock worth $474,105,434. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

