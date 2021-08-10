New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

