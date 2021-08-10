State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,130,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

