State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 960 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

