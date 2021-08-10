Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $286.40 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,872 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $286,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

