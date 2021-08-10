Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.57% of Willdan Group worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

