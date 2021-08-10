Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,342 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

