Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

