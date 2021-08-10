DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

