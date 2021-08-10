Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

