Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,161 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

