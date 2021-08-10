Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

