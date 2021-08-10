Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,900 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

