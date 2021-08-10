iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,332,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

