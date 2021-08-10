Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

