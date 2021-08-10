Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,161 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in The Southern by 56.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

SO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.