Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $495,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $237.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

