Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 178.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

