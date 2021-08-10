Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

