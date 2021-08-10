Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

