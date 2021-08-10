Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 518 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

