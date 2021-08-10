iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

