Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.22. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

