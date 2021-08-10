NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

